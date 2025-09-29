Left Menu

London Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns and Leadership Shift at GSK

London's stock market saw gains on Monday, led by a rise in healthcare shares. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both climbed 0.6% while investors also focused on the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown. GSK announced a leadership change, and gold prices surged amid economic uncertainty.

In London's financial markets, a notable upswing was observed as healthcare stocks led widespread gains. Investors remained on alert due to potential disruptions from a looming U.S. government shutdown that could impede the reporting of significant economic data.

Healthcare sector activity was highlighted by GSK's 2.3% share increase, following revelations that CEO Emma Walmsley will step down in December, succeeded by Luke Miels. Commentators suggest that Miels' inside experience may boost GSK's forward momentum.

The session also saw a surge in precious metal miners, driven by record-high gold prices amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets. Concurrently, investors observed domestic economic signals, with market surveys pointing to a cooling UK labor market and cautious business sentiment.

