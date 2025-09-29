Paris Olympic Games: Security Costs Unveiled

France's top auditors have commended the organization of the Paris Olympic Games but criticized the lack of foresight regarding a 2 billion euro security bill. The Cour des Comptes released a report stating that the security costs amounted to 1.7 billion euros in temporary spending and 300 million in longer-term expenses.

Despite these figures, the auditors emphasized that there were no cost overruns, labeling the issue a planning deficiency. Cour president Pierre Moscovici stressed the importance of better foresight, especially as France gears up to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

The overall execution of the Games was a success, with a remarkable 15 million spectators and on-time infrastructure delivery by Solideo. However, with the real costs exceeding 10 billion euros when including security and transport, the auditors highlight lessons for future event planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)