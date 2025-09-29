Left Menu

Paris Olympic Games: Security Costs Unveiled

France's top auditors highlighted the successful organization of the Paris Olympic Games but criticized the poor forecasting of a 2 billion euro security bill. Though the event remained within the overall budget, lessons in planning are urged as France prepares for the Winter Olympics in 2030.

France's top auditors have commended the organization of the Paris Olympic Games but criticized the lack of foresight regarding a 2 billion euro security bill. The Cour des Comptes released a report stating that the security costs amounted to 1.7 billion euros in temporary spending and 300 million in longer-term expenses.

Despite these figures, the auditors emphasized that there were no cost overruns, labeling the issue a planning deficiency. Cour president Pierre Moscovici stressed the importance of better foresight, especially as France gears up to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

The overall execution of the Games was a success, with a remarkable 15 million spectators and on-time infrastructure delivery by Solideo. However, with the real costs exceeding 10 billion euros when including security and transport, the auditors highlight lessons for future event planning.

