India Leverages Tech for Sustainable Tuna Management

Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi announced the development of an onboard electronic observer system for remote monitoring of marine fish catches. This initiative aims to provide accurate scientific data and improve data management practices, crucial for sustainable fisheries and international trade relations. A global workshop further addressed India's fishing industry concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The central government, led by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, is set to introduce an onboard electronic observer system to remotely monitor and record marine fish catches. This new technological initiative aims to enhance data accuracy, essential for stock assessments and fisheries management.

Likhi made these remarks while inaugurating a global workshop on species identification, organized by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission and the Fishery Survey of India. Emphasizing the importance of data collection on tuna and similar species, he highlighted electronic monitoring as critical under IOTC guidelines.

Experts, including Dr. Grinson George from CMFRI, stressed the importance of a fairer global tuna quota system and advanced infrastructure like cold chains for preserving tuna quality. Participants from 12 nations and various Indian states attended the workshop, signifying international cooperation on fisheries data management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

