India Leverages Tech for Sustainable Tuna Management

The central government, led by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, is set to introduce an onboard electronic observer system to remotely monitor and record marine fish catches. This new technological initiative aims to enhance data accuracy, essential for stock assessments and fisheries management.

Likhi made these remarks while inaugurating a global workshop on species identification, organized by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission and the Fishery Survey of India. Emphasizing the importance of data collection on tuna and similar species, he highlighted electronic monitoring as critical under IOTC guidelines.

Experts, including Dr. Grinson George from CMFRI, stressed the importance of a fairer global tuna quota system and advanced infrastructure like cold chains for preserving tuna quality. Participants from 12 nations and various Indian states attended the workshop, signifying international cooperation on fisheries data management.

