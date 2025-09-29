Stocks Surge as Dollar Dips Amid US Government Shutdown Fears

Global stocks experienced gains on Monday as the dollar retreated. Investors braced for a potential U.S. government shutdown, which might delay crucial labor data, including the September payrolls report.

As the dollar dipped, gold prices surged to new highs, reflecting investor anxiety over the shutdown's ramifications. President Trump planned to meet top congressional leaders to discuss government funding, yet new tariffs on various items could complicate negotiations.

Analysts warned a prolonged government closure could affect Federal Reserve decisions and economic confidence. In contrast, some remained optimistic about stock performance in the upcoming quarter, while bond and commodity markets showed varied responses.