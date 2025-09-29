Left Menu

Navigating New Frontiers: The Evolving Role of India's Coast Guard

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the evolving nature of warfare, citing technology's role in redefining conflict. He urges the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to advance technologically and strategically to counter emerging threats. Singh highlights the ICG's essential role in maritime security and its transformation into a formidable force.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:15 IST
In a stark address at the 42nd Commanders' Conference of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined the rapid evolution of modern warfare, asserting its measurement now in minutes rather than months, as technology plays a pivotal role.

Singh stressed the immediacy of cyber and electronic threats, urging the ICG to adopt cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to strengthen national security. He highlighted the increasing sophistication of maritime threats, including cyber-attacks, drone operations, and dark web communications.

Asserting the dynamic nature of India's maritime borders, Singh commended the ICG's role in safeguarding national security, emphasizing its strategic positioning and dedication to women empowerment as essential components in its transformation into a modern force.

