Serie A Eyes New Frontier: International Media Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

Italy's Serie A is exploring options to expand its international media rights, including potential sales of stakes to investors and strategic partnerships with sports media agencies. The league has enlisted JP Morgan to explore these possibilities following challenges in increasing its overseas broadcasting revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:28 IST
In a bid to bolster its international media rights, Italy's Serie A soccer league is considering selling a stake to investors and forming long-term partnerships with sports media agencies, according to insiders familiar with the discussions.

Serie A, home to clubs like AC Milan and Juventus, aims to counter decreasing international interest in its media rights, influenced by the growing dominance of the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League. To tackle these challenges, JP Morgan has been appointed to evaluate various strategies for enhancing Serie A's global media presence.

Options on the table include creating a specialized media unit and partnering with data-focused sports agencies to increase visibility abroad. These steps come as Serie A's current earnings from international media rights are significantly lower compared to its English counterpart. A report by Bloomberg highlighted a potential sale, underscoring the league's proactive approach to revitalizing overseas interest.

