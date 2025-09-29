Left Menu

NIS Seeks Sanctions Delay Amid Crucial Energy Role in Serbia

Serbia's NIS, a Russian-owned oil company, seeks to delay U.S. sanctions. Initially sanctioned on January 10, the firm requested a license to maintain operations. NIS, vital for Serbia's oil supply, covers most of the country's fuel needs and seeks exemption from the SDN list.

Updated: 29-09-2025 18:40 IST
Serbia's oil powerhouse NIS, owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, has made a strategic move to delay the imposition of U.S. sanctions, crucial for its operations.

On Monday, NIS announced it filed a request to the U.S. Treasury for a special license to postpone sanctions initially slated for October 1, to keep its operations unhindered. The ongoing list exclusion process started on March 14.

As Serbia's sole refiner, providing a majority of its petroleum needs, NIS's operations are vital. The sanctions threaten to disrupt its crude supply through Croatia's Janaf pipeline, putting Serbia's energy security at risk.

Latest News

