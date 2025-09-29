Devastating Floods Destroy Dairy Farmer's Livelihood in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events, Shriram Datkhile, a successful dairy farmer from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, has seen his fortunes reversed by recent devastating floods. Prior to the disaster, Datkhile managed a thriving milk dairy business in Telgaon Pimpalgaon village, earning Rs 3.5 lakh monthly.

The catastrophic floods that swept through Marathwada region decimated homes, fields, and years of laborious investment for farmers like Datkhile, leaving him with no option but to reside in an acquaintance's onion shed. His family, once proprietors of 40 cows and 20 goats, now faces a severe financial shortfall.

Although crop and cattle loss surveys have been conducted, the compensation offered under the National Disaster Response Fund norms is inadequate. Agricultural workers express their grievances, with many contemplating severe steps as government aid falls short. An NGO, Shivaar, is overwhelmed with distress calls, echoing the dire situation many farmers are in.

