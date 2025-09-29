Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Crisis: A Power Struggle Unfolds

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine has been struggling without offsite power for six days, confirmed Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, in a recent statement.

Grossi met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Warsaw to discuss the critical situation at the nuclear plant. He emphasized the efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency to restore power and stability.

The plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been under Russian control since early in the conflict. Both parties have accused each other of shelling the facility, making it a focal point of contention in the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)