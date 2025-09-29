LA28 Teams Up with Highland Electric: A Bold Zero-Emission Plan for the Olympic Games

In a groundbreaking move, LA28 has announced Highland Electric Fleets as its official electric school bus provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The collaboration, revealed on Monday, will see the deployment of 500 zero-emission buses to enhance transport operations during the event.

Rather than purchasing new vehicles, LA28 plans to repurpose existing electric school buses from local districts, a strategy designed to reduce both emissions and costs. Highland Electric Fleets will manage daily logistics, charging, depot management, and technical support, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative for a global sporting event.

Highland CEO Duncan McIntyre expressed pride in contributing to the largest deployment of electric school buses for a sporting event. The plan aligns with LA28's commitment to a low environmental footprint and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's vision of a 'no-car' Games. By utilizing local resources, LA28 aims to set a precedent in sustainable event management.

