Left Menu

LA28 Teams Up with Highland Electric: A Bold Zero-Emission Plan for the Olympic Games

LA28 has partnered with Highland Electric Fleets to provide 500 zero-emission electric school buses for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, repurposing existing buses to cut emissions and costs. The initiative aims to showcase sustainable transport solutions while minimizing the environmental footprint of the Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:48 IST
LA28 Teams Up with Highland Electric: A Bold Zero-Emission Plan for the Olympic Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, LA28 has announced Highland Electric Fleets as its official electric school bus provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The collaboration, revealed on Monday, will see the deployment of 500 zero-emission buses to enhance transport operations during the event.

Rather than purchasing new vehicles, LA28 plans to repurpose existing electric school buses from local districts, a strategy designed to reduce both emissions and costs. Highland Electric Fleets will manage daily logistics, charging, depot management, and technical support, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative for a global sporting event.

Highland CEO Duncan McIntyre expressed pride in contributing to the largest deployment of electric school buses for a sporting event. The plan aligns with LA28's commitment to a low environmental footprint and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's vision of a 'no-car' Games. By utilizing local resources, LA28 aims to set a precedent in sustainable event management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025