Historic $55 Billion Buyout: EA Set for Private Ownership

Electronic Arts (EA) has agreed to a $55 billion buyout led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake. The deal represents the largest leveraged buyout in history, aiming to boost PIF's position in global gaming and sports markets while navigating industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electronic Arts (EA), the renowned videogame developer behind 'Battlefield' and 'Madden NFL,' is on the brink of a historic $55 billion leveraged buyout. This monumental transaction, led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and private equity firm Silver Lake, marks the largest deal of its kind in history, as confirmed by the company on Monday.

The acquisition places Saudi Arabia's $1 trillion wealth fund, known as PIF, at the forefront of a global push to dominate the gaming and sports sectors. As the videogame industry recovers from a challenging period, the PIF is betting heavily on the potential of iconic game franchises to yield enduring value and profitability.

The deal has significant implications for EA, which is preparing to launch 'Battlefield 6.' With shareholders offered $210 per share, representing a 25% premium over recent trading prices, the transaction is set to revolutionize the company's financial landscape. Analysts suggest that the consortium's financial backing will enable EA to focus more intently on long-term growth opportunities previously deemed too risky or expensive.

