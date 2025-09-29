National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

A landmark two-day National Conference focusing on Digital India, Land Administration, and Disaster Management is scheduled at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on October 3-4. The conference will feature prominent figures, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials from various states across the nation, according to Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department.

The conference aims to further the objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program (DILRMP) through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the exploration of policy frameworks. Topics include land records management, disaster mitigation, and technological advancements. Dr. Ravi commented on the anticipated participation of officials from multiple sectors and states, fostering a collaborative environment for discussion.

The event will delve into numerous issues such as the evolution of land systems, revenue reforms, and urban planning. The conference will see representatives from diverse sectors, including government bodies, academic institutions like IIT Gandhinagar, tech firms, and more. Discussions will also focus on Gujarat's re-survey initiatives and state-of-the-art infrastructure, aiming to build a national strategy for technology-based land administration.