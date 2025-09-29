Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Champions Veteran Welfare at National Conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the welfare and reintegration of ex-servicemen at a National Conclave in New Delhi. Addressing policy challenges, Singh highlighted government initiatives to streamline veteran support. The event underscored collaborative governance to enhance veteran welfare and inspire societal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:43 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the government's dedicated focus on the welfare and reintegration of former military personnel. Speaking at the National Conclave organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) under the Ministry of Defence, Singh addressed the pressing issues faced by veterans and emphasized the role of collaborative governance.

Rajnath Singh noted the pivotal responsibilities held by ex-servicemen in both national development and community engagement. He praised their contributions to society and elaborated on policies aimed at enhancing their welfare, referencing successful national initiatives that demonstrated the power of cooperative federalism and collaborative action between central and state governments.

At the conclave, Singh acknowledged existing challenges in veteran support, such as pension and healthcare, and introduced measures like modern technology solutions and streamlined administrative processes designed to ease these concerns. He urged further support for veterans to maximize their skills and leadership for broader societal benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

