IIPA's Vision 2047: Integrating AI and Governance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired the IIPA Executive Council meeting in New Delhi, stressing the integration of AI in governance training. The council approved several agenda items and announced awards, reflecting IIPA's efforts in education, governance, and collaboration at both national and international levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:01 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards integrating emerging technologies in governance, Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired the 327th Executive Council meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi. The meeting highlighted the necessity of aligning governance training with advancements in artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and data-driven tools.

The Minister emphasized the importance of preparing scientists and academicians transitioning into senior administrative roles by equipping them with vital governance and communication skills. He stated, "While India boasts a rich scientific talent pool, there is a pressing need for structured training in institutional management for leadership roles."

The evolving role of social media in governance was also discussed, with calls for responsible usage and dedicated workshops aimed at addressing misinformation. The Executive Council approved multiple items, including confirming minutes from previous meetings, adopting the Annual Report, and confirming new lifetime members, alongside announcing notable awards and collaborations for strengthening governance frameworks.

