Hyderabad Police and Telugu Film Fraternity Unite to Combat Film Piracy

Amidst revelations of one of the largest film piracy rackets, Hyderabad authorities convened with the Telugu film fraternity in a strategic meeting to address the issue. Representatives from various sectors of the industry, including actors, producers, and digital partners, gathered as officials presented their findings and outlined necessary precautions.

Detailing the investigation, officers revealed two primary piracy methods: discreet in-theatre recordings and pre-release hacking of digital distribution systems. The probe identified notorious piracy portals like TamilMV, Tail Blasters, and Movierulz, and highlighted the involvement of sponsors, such as online gaming and betting platforms, in monetizing these sites.

Police Commissioner Anand urged stakeholders to implement rigorous cybersecurity measures, including regular platform audits and restricting unauthorised access. Theatre owners were told to enhance vigilance and surveillance, while production units were advised to enforce strict content management protocols. The film fraternity, represented by prominent figures like Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, committed to supporting these initiatives.