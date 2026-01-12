Left Menu

Shifting Paradigms: Banking Supervision in the Digital Age

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasized the need for continuous operational discipline and data governance in banking. He highlighted the shift from traditional supervision to ongoing awareness, focusing on operational resilience and third-party dependencies in the digital era, at the College of Supervisors conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for change, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J urged banks to adopt stricter operational discipline and data governance throughout the year, transitioning from periodic checks to continuous oversight.

Addressing the College of Supervisors, Swaminathan highlighted the shift in banking dynamics, emphasizing that apparent stability can be deceptive. He noted the shift from 'branch and product' to 'pipes and code.'

He stressed that modern supervision should focus on operational resilience, seamless grievance resolution, and the comprehensive management of third-party risks, alongside traditional financial metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global
2
Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation

Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitatio...

 India
3
NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026