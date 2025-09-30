Tech Stocks Shine Amid Government Shutdown Fears
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose slightly as investors focused on technology stocks, ignoring the looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown. The market showed optimism due to AI growth and potential Fed rate cuts. Concerns remain over government funding but historical patterns show minimal shutdown impact on corporate outcomes.
The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 edged higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in heavyweight technology stocks. Investors largely brushed aside concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown and hawkish statements from a Federal Reserve official. The technology sector emerged as the key driver, fueled by optimism in artificial intelligence growth.
Despite the looming government funding standoff that threatens a shutdown, Wall Street appeared focused on enduring economic indicators like housing and consumer spending. Lindsey Bell, chief strategist at 248 Ventures, expressed confidence in the market's ability to overlook temporary setbacks, citing positive rate easing and economic resilience.
Historically, government shutdowns have had a negligible effect on corporate results, noted Burns McKinney of NFJ Investment Group. The market's forward-looking nature remains intact, aided by strategic investor maneuvers and reassuring trader sentiment. Meanwhile, Fed policymakers underscore the need for restrictive policies to temper inflation, with technology stocks continuing to buoy overall market performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Resilience Shines Despite Global Uncertainty
India's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Uncertainties
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge
U.S. Stocks Climb as Market Eyes Inflation and Federal Reserve Moves