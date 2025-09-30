Left Menu

Surge in U.S. Holiday Deliveries Despite Tariff Challenges

U.S. delivery companies are projected to handle 2.3 billion packages this holiday season, a 5% increase from last year. The rise is attributed to an additional shopping day despite tariff-induced challenges. FedEx and Amazon are expected to see an increase in parcel volumes, unlike UPS and USPS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:22 IST
Surge in U.S. Holiday Deliveries Despite Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. delivery companies are poised to manage a record 2.3 billion packages this holiday season, marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. This surge comes despite the pressures from President Donald Trump's tariff policies, as an extra shopping day provides some relief to the sector.

The holiday delivery season captivates investor interest as companies like FedEx and UPS often double their usual package numbers during this timeframe. However, the anticipated growth in deliveries will not be uniform across all companies, as per logistics tech provider ShipMatrix.

Trump's fluctuating tariff policy has cooled U.S. business investments, while consumers grow cautious of rising prices, impacting delivery demands. FedEx and UPS have noted a decline in volumes since import duty exemptions on low-value goods were abolished, suppressing an already delicate market.

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Key Updates from MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL

Sports Highlights: Key Updates from MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL

 Global
2
Global Political Turbulence: A Snapshot of Current World News

Global Political Turbulence: A Snapshot of Current World News

 Global
3
South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

South Korea Takes Steps to Ease Business Penalties

 South Korea
4
Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University

Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025