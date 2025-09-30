Patriotic Tensions Flare Over Asia Cup Trophy Drama

In a striking counter to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi praised the Indian cricket team's decision to reject the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council. Tyagi argued that the move underscored India's national pride.

Raut had previously criticized the team's actions, pointing to a video he posted on X. The video showed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav interacting with Naqvi before the tournament. "Fake patriots," Raut claimed, were caught up in "nationalist drama," while true patriots abstained from watching the match.

Raut's remarks questioned the team's dedication to nationalist sentiments, noting their previous engagements with Pakistani officials. He argued that if the gesture of rejecting the trophy was genuine, the match against Pakistan shouldn't have been played at all. Still, India's victory held a symbolic weight, with players celebrating the win by posing with imaginary trophies.

