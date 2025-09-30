Left Menu

Patriotic Tensions Flare Over Asia Cup Trophy Drama

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi supports the Indian cricket team’s decision not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board’s Mohsin Naqvi, countering Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s criticism. Raut questioned the authenticity of India’s nationalist stance, highlighting past interactions between Indian players and Pakistani officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:14 IST
Patriotic Tensions Flare Over Asia Cup Trophy Drama
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking counter to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi praised the Indian cricket team's decision to reject the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council. Tyagi argued that the move underscored India's national pride.

Raut had previously criticized the team's actions, pointing to a video he posted on X. The video showed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav interacting with Naqvi before the tournament. "Fake patriots," Raut claimed, were caught up in "nationalist drama," while true patriots abstained from watching the match.

Raut's remarks questioned the team's dedication to nationalist sentiments, noting their previous engagements with Pakistani officials. He argued that if the gesture of rejecting the trophy was genuine, the match against Pakistan shouldn't have been played at all. Still, India's victory held a symbolic weight, with players celebrating the win by posing with imaginary trophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

