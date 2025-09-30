A Tale of Two Strategies: CPI's Plea and India's Naxal Challenge

CPI General Secretary D Raja issued a stern warning to the government, urging it to consider proposals put forth by Naxals. Raja cautioned that the continuance of BJP-RSS in power could lead India towards an "imperial" future. During his address to reporters, Raja criticized the narrative of a "Naxal Mukt Bharat" proposed by the ruling party.

In contrast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at Bharat Manthan 2025, emphasized that India's fight against Naxalism extends beyond military operations. Shah declared the government's aim to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, shedding light on the movement's ideological roots and the need for societal understanding to thwart support for the Naxal cause.

Shah highlighted the government's approach of encouraging surrenders and making arrests while acknowledging armed confrontations when necessary. He stressed the importance of tackling the ideology behind Naxalism, while Raja maintained that the future of India's governance lies in removing BJP and RSS from power.