EU Prepares for COP30 Amid Internal Climate Policy Challenges

The European Union is aiming to establish emissions-cutting targets for 2035 and 2040 in preparation for the COP30 climate summit in November. This comes after the bloc failed to meet a United Nations deadline to finalize the goals earlier this month. While other major economies, like China, adhered to the deadline, the EU is still working through internal hurdles.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the issue in a video message at an EU event in Brussels, noting that the targets would be announced ahead of COP30 in Belem. Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of flexibility and pragmatism amidst global competition and internal EU divisions, promoting stability for workers, businesses, and investors, while also reducing bureaucratic burdens for companies transitioning to greener practices.

The COP30 summit in Brazil will test the commitment of major economies to climate efforts, amid uncertainties. Some EU nations, like France, Germany, and Poland, are pushing for a thorough discussion on the climate goals at an upcoming summit in October. This tight timeframe raises doubts about meeting the target deadline before COP30, illustrating ongoing challenges within the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)