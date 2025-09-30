Global Markets Shudder Amid U.S. Shutdown Fears

Global markets showed signs of trepidation as fears of a U.S. government shutdown drove down equities and the dollar, while gold surged to new record highs. Investors are concerned the standoff might lead to delays in crucial employment data.

The political deadlock could have lasting implications on the Federal Reserve's decision-making, especially with pivotal economic data potentially postponed. Meanwhile, stocks displayed varied performances, with some regions seeing losses amidst uncertain times.

The uncertainty extends to commodities as well, with oil prices affected by anticipation of increased production and the U.S. tariffs set to take effect on various goods. In Asia, economic data pointed to fluctuating conditions, reinforcing the need for further market stimulus.

