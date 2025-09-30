Ignosis Secures $4M to Revolutionize Financial Data Intelligence

Financial data intelligence firm Ignosis recently secured USD 4 million in a pre-series A round, spearheaded by Peak XV's Surge, with involvement from partners like Force Ventures and Razorpay Ventures. High-profile investor participation came from prominent figures, including CRED CEO Kunal Shah.

The company aims to leverage the fresh capital to bolster its engineering, business, and compliance teams, thereby enhancing customer service capabilities. Ignosis is set to prioritize the development of hyper-personalized financial data intelligence and finance-specific LLMs, along with agentic AI applications tailored for the BFSI sector.

This infusion raises Ignosis's total funding to USD 5.5 million. In parallel, Climaty AI announced raising USD 2 million, led by Turbostart, to boost its propriety AI tech and broaden its reach across various international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)