Agentic AI: The Future of Business Operations

The global technology landscape is on the brink of a pivotal transformation, as indicated by Wipro's Chief Technology Officer, Sandhya Arun. By 2026, Agentic AI will transition from isolated projects to a mainstream role in business workflows. This evolution will see autonomous agents manage intricate operations across multiple business spheres.

In 2025, the focus was largely on integrating Generative AI into foundational processes, but 2026 is set to concentrate on scaling AI systems within essential business operations. This shift emphasizes enterprise-wide strategies aiming for measurable outcomes, moving beyond mere experimental endeavors.

Arun highlights a significant shift in the human-technology dynamic. As AI solutions gain independence, human roles will pivot towards orchestration. The industry will favor specialized models, trained on context-specific data to ensure precision and cost-efficiency. Arun also touches on 'programmable money' and quantum technology as transformative forces, underscoring the importance of ongoing workforce development to succeed in this AI-centric future.

