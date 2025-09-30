Markets Brace for US Government Shutdown

Global markets experienced slight declines on Tuesday as investors prepared for a possible US government shutdown. Indices in France, Germany, and Britain recorded minor losses, while US shares were expected to follow suit. Asian markets displayed mixed results with China's data showing ongoing weakness in its manufacturing sector.

The looming US government shutdown raises concerns about delays in economic data publication and potential large-scale federal worker layoffs. Despite its narrative being well-examined by traders, the situation remains uncertain as the budget deadline approaches.

Market focus is also on the upcoming US jobs report. It is anticipated to guide the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Strong job numbers might deter further rate cuts, potentially impacting stock prices, already under scrutiny for high valuations post-rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)