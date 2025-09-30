Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

Moldova's economy showed signs of recovery with a 1.1% year-on-year growth in GDP during the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from the national statistics bureau released on Tuesday. Key sectors contributing to this uptick include construction, energy, and information technology and communications industries.

The data stands in contrast to the first quarter's 1.2% annual economic contraction. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has forecasted Moldova's GDP to increase by 1.5% in 2025 and 3.8% the following year, owing to ongoing support from European Union programs.

In a bid to sustain this growth trajectory, Moldova's central bank reduced its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6% in September. Despite these positive developments, Moldova remains one of the poorest countries in Europe, with agriculture, remittances, and the IT industry fuelling its economy.