Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

Moldova's GDP increased by 1.1% in Q2 2025, primarily driven by construction, energy, and IT expansions. The European Bank predicts further growth due to EU support, despite a Q1 contraction. The central bank's interest rate cut aims to bolster what remains one of Europe's poorest economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's economy showed signs of recovery with a 1.1% year-on-year growth in GDP during the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from the national statistics bureau released on Tuesday. Key sectors contributing to this uptick include construction, energy, and information technology and communications industries.

The data stands in contrast to the first quarter's 1.2% annual economic contraction. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has forecasted Moldova's GDP to increase by 1.5% in 2025 and 3.8% the following year, owing to ongoing support from European Union programs.

In a bid to sustain this growth trajectory, Moldova's central bank reduced its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6% in September. Despite these positive developments, Moldova remains one of the poorest countries in Europe, with agriculture, remittances, and the IT industry fuelling its economy.

