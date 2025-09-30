Left Menu

New Sugarcane Varieties Needed as 'CO 0238' Faces Disease Challenges

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged ICAR scientists to develop alternative sugarcane varieties as the prevalent 'CO 0238' is struggling against red rot disease. New sugarcane strains, bioproducts, and mechanization are seen as key to tackling industry issues and boosting farmer profits.

New Sugarcane Varieties Needed as 'CO 0238' Faces Disease Challenges
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voiced concerns about the 'CO 0238' sugarcane variety's vulnerability to red rot disease and called on ICAR scientists for alternative solutions. He emphasized the need for more resilient varieties to sustain crop productivity and avert potential agricultural setbacks.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was instructed to mobilize resources by setting up a specialized team to address the escalating threat of this plant disease. Chouhan stressed how controlling disease remains a formidable challenge as novel varieties often invite new disease threats.

Additionally, Chouhan highlighted how exploring bioproducts like ethanol and innovative mechanization solutions could mitigate labour shortages and enhance farmer profitability. The need to address delayed payments in the sugarcane value chain and reducing fertilizer dependency through natural farming was also noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

