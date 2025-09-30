Markets on Edge as Government Shutdown Threatens Economic Stability

Wall Street's main indexes were bracing for a lower start on Tuesday, closing the third quarter with concerns over potential delays in key economic data, triggered by a looming U.S. government shutdown. This comes as investor sentiment turned risk averse after previous gains, highlighting market sensitivity to uncertainty.

Though shutdowns have historically had limited market impact, analysts warn this occasion may prove more disruptive due to current economic fragility. "While it may not disrupt markets long-term, the current situation injects uncertainty into monetary and fiscal policy," commented Eric Teal, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.

Dow E-minis fell 77 points (0.17%), S&P 500 E-minis lost 9.5 points (0.14%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis slipped 25.75 points (0.1%) as of 08:31 a.m. ET. The Fed's data-dependency puts Tuesday's reports under scrutiny, with significant attention on labor statistics amid potential job market stress highlighted by Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson.