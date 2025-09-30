Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza amid protests over 'I Love Mohammad' placards in Bareilly. Clashes with police ensued after Friday prayers, resulting in multiple arrests, including key conspirators. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, warning of strict actions against miscreants inciting chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:34 IST
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests
Bulldozer action on Maulana Mohsin Raza's property (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development amid ongoing chaos in Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza alongside several others following protests linked to 'I Love Mohammad' placards. These demonstrations, which took place outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and near the house of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, led to stone pelting and disruptions.

The Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ajay Kumar Sahni, reported that Maulana Tauqeer Raza emerged as a chief conspirator in the violence, with many of his associates also detained. Sahni emphasized that the unrest was premeditated, involving the collection of posters and banners ahead of time. The local administration has since taken bulldozer action on Raza's property.

The situation in Bareilly remains tense with heavy police presence. A total of 56 arrests have been made, including Nadeem Khan, identified as a key instigator. Police stated that provocative WhatsApp messages fueled the protests, which resulted in injuries and damage to public property. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the miscreants and vowed decisive action to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

 United States
2
Veteran Diplomat Liu Haixing Takes Helm of China's International Department

Veteran Diplomat Liu Haixing Takes Helm of China's International Department

 China
3
Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

 India
4
BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025