Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

In a significant development amid ongoing chaos in Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza alongside several others following protests linked to 'I Love Mohammad' placards. These demonstrations, which took place outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and near the house of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, led to stone pelting and disruptions.

The Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ajay Kumar Sahni, reported that Maulana Tauqeer Raza emerged as a chief conspirator in the violence, with many of his associates also detained. Sahni emphasized that the unrest was premeditated, involving the collection of posters and banners ahead of time. The local administration has since taken bulldozer action on Raza's property.

The situation in Bareilly remains tense with heavy police presence. A total of 56 arrests have been made, including Nadeem Khan, identified as a key instigator. Police stated that provocative WhatsApp messages fueled the protests, which resulted in injuries and damage to public property. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the miscreants and vowed decisive action to maintain order.

