Strategic Policing: Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off Transformative Conference
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a two-day police conference in Lucknow, focusing on challenges like cybercrime and social media. The event aims to enhance people-centric and technology-driven policing, replacing the traditional 'Police Week' for more outcome-focused discussions. Officers will engage in 11 sessions.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Police Manthan' conference in Lucknow, focusing on critical issues like cybercrime and human trafficking. Senior police officers will engage in 11 sessions to set strategic priorities and a future policing roadmap for Uttar Pradesh.
Adityanath was welcomed with a traditional guard of honour, marking the start of this transformative event. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna highlighted the conference's objective to strengthen people-centric, technology-driven policing systems.
The event replaces the traditional 'Police Week', aiming for more outcome-oriented sessions. Adityanath will attend both days, showing commitment to effective and swift action against emerging criminal challenges.
ALSO READ
Health Innovations: From Social Media Warnings to Groundbreaking Drug Approvals
New York's New Law: Social Media Warnings for Youth Safety
Court Grants Bail in Social Media Hate Speech Case
Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not examples of routine policing, but outstanding instances of watertight investigation: Shah.
Social Media Post Sparks Communal Tension