Strategic Policing: Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off Transformative Conference

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Police Manthan' conference in Lucknow, focusing on critical issues like cybercrime and human trafficking. Senior police officers will engage in 11 sessions to set strategic priorities and a future policing roadmap for Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath was welcomed with a traditional guard of honour, marking the start of this transformative event. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna highlighted the conference's objective to strengthen people-centric, technology-driven policing systems.

The event replaces the traditional 'Police Week', aiming for more outcome-oriented sessions. Adityanath will attend both days, showing commitment to effective and swift action against emerging criminal challenges.