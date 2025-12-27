Left Menu

Strategic Policing: Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off Transformative Conference

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a two-day police conference in Lucknow, focusing on challenges like cybercrime and social media. The event aims to enhance people-centric and technology-driven policing, replacing the traditional 'Police Week' for more outcome-focused discussions. Officers will engage in 11 sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:01 IST
Strategic Policing: Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off Transformative Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Police Manthan' conference in Lucknow, focusing on critical issues like cybercrime and human trafficking. Senior police officers will engage in 11 sessions to set strategic priorities and a future policing roadmap for Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath was welcomed with a traditional guard of honour, marking the start of this transformative event. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna highlighted the conference's objective to strengthen people-centric, technology-driven policing systems.

The event replaces the traditional 'Police Week', aiming for more outcome-oriented sessions. Adityanath will attend both days, showing commitment to effective and swift action against emerging criminal challenges.

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025