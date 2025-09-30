Bihar's Revised Electoral Roll Published Amid Controversy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the final electoral roll for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The final tally lists 7.42 crore eligible voters, a reduction from the 7.89 crore recorded in June.

The Commission stated that approximately 65 lakh names were removed from the draft list, with 21.53 lakh new electors added, resulting in the current total. Opposition parties have criticized the execution of the SIR, expressing concerns over the process.

Despite opposition, the ECI maintained transparency, holding briefings with political parties and announcing the distribution of both physical and digital copies of the revised rolls. A link has been provided for voters to verify their status. The Supreme Court is set to review challenges against the SIR on October 7, while Bihar gears up for elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)