OPEC+ Eyes Major Oil Output Boost Amid Global Price Surge
OPEC+ is considering increasing oil production by 411,000 barrels per day in November, three times the previous October's increase, as oil prices rise. The move aims to regain market share and follows pressure from the U.S. to lower prices. An online meeting is scheduled for October 5 to discuss changes.
Amid surging oil prices, OPEC+ is contemplating a significant escalation in oil production for November, potentially boosting output by 411,000 barrels per day, sources have indicated. This represents a shift from OPEC+'s initial strategy of cutting back production to raise market shares in response to global demand dynamics and pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump to stabilize oil prices.
On October 5, eight OPEC+ nations will convene virtually to finalize production decisions for November. The group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and other allied producers, currently accounts for nearly half of the global oil supply. The proposed plan of hiking November's output threefold compared to October reflects a strategic adjustment to earlier production levels.
Discussions are ongoing, with a possibility of increasing production by up to 500,000 barrels per day being considered. Furthermore, a separate panel, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, will meet to evaluate compliance with output quotas, although it lacks the authority to alter production levels. The upcoming decisions are crucial as OPEC+ aims to balance the intricate dynamics of global oil supply and demand.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
Google's YouTube to pay USD 24.5 million to settle 2021 lawsuit by Donald Trump over account suspension, reports AP.
Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions