Left Menu

Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

A family ritual in Odisha's Ganjam district ended tragically when three members drowned in the Bahuda river. A four-year-old boy and two women perished, while a three-year-old girl was rescued in critical condition. The family was caught off guard by a sudden strong current.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:39 IST
Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family ritual ended in tragedy when three members, including a four-year-old boy, drowned in Bahuda river, Odisha, while returning from Navratri Puja celebrations. A three-year-old girl was found alive in a critical state.

The incident unfolded within K Nuagaon police limits as the family attempted to cross the river on foot, misjudging the low water level. The swift current swept them away unexpectedly.

Villagers initiated a search operation and retrieved all members, but unfortunately, three were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. An investigation into the incident continues.

TRENDING

1
Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands

 India
2
FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

 United States
3
Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from Punjab DGP

Interstate Collaboration Vital in Combating Human Trafficking: Insights from...

 India
4
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025