Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

A family ritual ended in tragedy when three members, including a four-year-old boy, drowned in Bahuda river, Odisha, while returning from Navratri Puja celebrations. A three-year-old girl was found alive in a critical state.

The incident unfolded within K Nuagaon police limits as the family attempted to cross the river on foot, misjudging the low water level. The swift current swept them away unexpectedly.

Villagers initiated a search operation and retrieved all members, but unfortunately, three were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. An investigation into the incident continues.