Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River
A family ritual in Odisha's Ganjam district ended tragically when three members drowned in the Bahuda river. A four-year-old boy and two women perished, while a three-year-old girl was rescued in critical condition. The family was caught off guard by a sudden strong current.
A family ritual ended in tragedy when three members, including a four-year-old boy, drowned in Bahuda river, Odisha, while returning from Navratri Puja celebrations. A three-year-old girl was found alive in a critical state.
The incident unfolded within K Nuagaon police limits as the family attempted to cross the river on foot, misjudging the low water level. The swift current swept them away unexpectedly.
Villagers initiated a search operation and retrieved all members, but unfortunately, three were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. An investigation into the incident continues.
