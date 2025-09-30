Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

In a significant push for the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) organized a major cleanliness drive in Choornikkara Panchayat on Tuesday. This initiative, according to Kochi Metro's Public Relations Officer, was aimed at fostering community involvement and enhancing awareness about waste management and hygiene.

The event saw active participation from over 150 KMRL staff and outsourced workers, solidifying the message of sustainable living. Notably attending were KMRL's Managing Director, Loknath Behra, along with Director (Systems) Sanjay Kumar, Chief General Manager (O&M) A. Manikandan, and other senior officials and staff.

Simultaneously, in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' program at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar, Nainital, where he administered the 'Ganga Pledge' to students, urging their active participation in cleanliness drives. The Chief Minister reiterated that the success of such campaigns hinges on public involvement.

Meanwhile, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), under the auspices of Coal India Limited and the Ministry of Coal, launched several activities supporting the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' initiative, marking the onset of Special Campaign 5.0. Through activities like Shramdaan drives, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation campaign, public place beautification, health camps for sanitation workers, and Swachhata Rangoli competitions, BCCL reaffirmed its commitment to a cleaner, greener India.

The campaign kicked off with a Swachhata Pledge, overseen by MK Ramaiah, Director (HR) at BCCL, in the presence of officers, employees, and workers.