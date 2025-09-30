Gold Heist Unveiled: Employee's Daring Rs 5.5 Crore Theft Exposed

In a dramatic unfolding in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, two individuals, including an assistant branch head of a leading gold finance company, have been apprehended for their involvement in a massive gold heist worth Rs 5.5 crores, according to a police official on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and his father, Mahesh Chand, orchestrated the crime. Vikas, leveraging his position as the assistant branch head at the company's Dabra branch, ingeniously substituted genuine gold with counterfeit and resigned, citing urgent family health issues, informed the police.

An area manager noticed the disappearance of approximately 4.38 Kg of gold during a routine audit on September 24. With mounting pressure due to the missing gold, valued at Rs 5.5 crores from the possessions of about 26 customers, a police investigation was promptly initiated. Suspicions were focused on internal employees, leading to Vikas's capture.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmvir Singh elaborated that Vikas's abrupt resignation raised red flags. Upon intensive interrogation, Vikas confessed, revealing he secured both keys to the branch locker, facilitating the theft. He fled to Bharatpur, where he hid the loot after resigning on September 24.

The gold was successfully recovered, and both Vikas and his father, who was also implicated, were arrested. Further investigations aim to uncover more details about the crime, an officer reported.