Centenary Celebration: Honoring a Century of Military Nursing Service

The Military Nursing Service (MNS) commemorated its 100th anniversary in a ceremony marked by dignity and reverence at the Manekshaw Centre on Tuesday, as announced by the Defence Ministry. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan attended, inaugurating the Scientific Session, and praised the unwavering dedication of MNS to the Indian Armed Forces and the nation.

Addressing attendees, the CDS underscored the vital contributions of the MNS across warfronts, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian efforts, and modern healthcare challenges. He honored former senior leaders and veterans for their decades of devoted service. Additionally, General Chauhan celebrated the 'Arohinis,' an all-women mountaineering team, for their unprecedented conquest of Peak 6120m in Yabat Tokpo Valley, Ladakh, now named 'Mt Lamo' in tribute to local culture.

The scientific program within the celebration adhered to the theme of 'Self-Compassion: Care of Caregivers,' echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swasth Nari - Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan. Officers and experts delved into enhancing military nursing via innovation and compassionate care. The event featured the debut of the official MNS song, encapsulating the Service's noble heritage and fostering unity among officers. The celebrations concluded with the presentation and review of scientific papers, accentuating the MNS's commitment to research and excellence.

