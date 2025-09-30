Left Menu

Unlocking India's Investment Potential: A Dive into Investor Habits

A Sebi survey shows only 10% of Indian households invest in securities, despite awareness being 63%. Urban participation is higher than rural. The survey underscores the need for financial education as risk-averse behavior dominates. Complexity of products and other barriers limit market participation.

A recent survey from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found that only 10% of Indian households invest in securities. This comes despite a high awareness rate of 63% about market products. The study highlights a significant gap between awareness and actual market participation.

Urban areas report a higher participation rate at 15%, while rural areas lag at just 6%. Delhi leads among Indian states with 20.7% household participation, followed closely by Gujarat at 15.4%. The survey stresses the importance of financial education, as only 36% of investors possess moderate knowledge about securities.

Risk-averse behavior, identified by 80% of respondents, particularly among Gen-Z, is a significant factor influencing investment choices. To encourage wider market participation, the survey highlights the need for simplified financial products, lower entry barriers, and more engaging educational content across various media, especially in regional languages.

