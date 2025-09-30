NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC, a state-owned entity, has officially pushed the commissioning date of an 85.72 MW solar capacity at their Karnisar project to October 31, 2025.

This update comes as part of NHPC's significant 300 MW solar PV initiative located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, one of India's top regions for solar potential.

The announcement detailed that the project, initially anticipated to be completed by September 30, 2025, is now on track for a new completion date, strengthening NHPC's commitment to renewable energy.

