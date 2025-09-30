Left Menu

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC has announced the new commissioning date for the remaining 85.72 MW of their 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Initially set for September 30, 2025, the completion has been rescheduled to October 31, 2025, marking a critical milestone in NHPC's renewable energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:15 IST
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC, a state-owned entity, has officially pushed the commissioning date of an 85.72 MW solar capacity at their Karnisar project to October 31, 2025.

This update comes as part of NHPC's significant 300 MW solar PV initiative located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, one of India's top regions for solar potential.

The announcement detailed that the project, initially anticipated to be completed by September 30, 2025, is now on track for a new completion date, strengthening NHPC's commitment to renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

 Global
2
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

 United States
3
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
4
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025