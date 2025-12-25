Rajasthan CM Hails Sports Initiatives Under PM Modi's Leadership
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to prioritize sports in India, highlighting initiatives like Khelo India and the impact of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. The state government is actively promoting sports, with schemes such as Sports Life Insurance aiming to support talented athletes.
In an assertive address, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded India's growing stature in sports, attributing the progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Speaking at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, Sharma emphasized the nationwide impact of initiatives like Khelo India, which fosters a strong sporting culture.
He further highlighted state-led measures, including sports insurance schemes, reaffirming Rajasthan's commitment to nurturing athletic talent through structured programs and supportive policies.
