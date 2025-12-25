Left Menu

Rajasthan: Principal claims ruckus by Bajrang Dal members over Christmas celebrations at school

The principal of a private school in Rajasthans Nagaur district alleged on Thursday that a group of people claiming to be Bajrang Dal members threatened children and staff over Christmas celebrations at the institue.Upon receiving information from the school owner, the police reached the spot and detained three persons, police said. Police were informed about the incident, he said.SHO Kotwali police station Vedpal said three people have been detained and are being questioned.

The principal of a private school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district alleged on Thursday that a group of people claiming to be Bajrang Dal members threatened children and staff over Christmas celebrations at the institue.

Upon receiving information from the school owner, the police reached the spot and detained three persons, police said. Nearly 40 students were present during the programme, and the incident created panic among them.

The school principal, Shaitanram Changal, alleged that the accused, who identified themselves as Bajrang Dal members, threatened children and staff. They also assaulted him.

''They entered the school and created a ruckus in protest against the Christmas celebration. Police were informed about the incident,'' he said.

SHO Kotwali police station Vedpal said three people have been detained and are being questioned.

