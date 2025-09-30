Left Menu

KP Group Catalyzes Global Green Hydrogen Collaboration

KP Group signed an agreement with Jeonbuk Province and energy leaders to explore green hydrogen opportunities. The partnership aims to strengthen international cooperation in the green hydrogen sector through technology exchange and large-scale project development, expanding the market in India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KP Group, on Tuesday, announced a significant agreement with multiple entities focused on advancing the green hydrogen landscape. This strategic move involves international collaboration, particularly with South Korea's Jeonbuk Province, as revealed in an official filing.

The memorandum of understanding was signed through KPI Green Hydrogen and Ammonia. Partners in this venture include Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, GH2 Solar Ltd, and AHES Co Ltd. This coalition marks a critical step towards reinforcing global efforts in clean energy, particularly within the burgeoning green hydrogen sector.

The accord emphasizes technology sharing in water electrolysis and hydrogen facilities. The agreement seeks to jointly develop large-scale green hydrogen projects and broaden the market reach both in India and internationally, according to the company's statement.

