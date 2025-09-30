Left Menu

Trump's Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

President Donald Trump announced that Pfizer will reduce prices for prescription drugs sold through Medicaid. A new direct-to-consumer platform, TrumpRx, will be launched, allowing consumers to purchase drugs at competitive prices. The U.S. government is negotiating with drug companies, using tariff threats as leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:51 IST
Trump's Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move aimed at reducing healthcare costs, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Pfizer will slash prices on all prescription drugs sold to the Medicaid insurance program. The pharmaceutical giant will also introduce new prescription drugs at preferential 'most favored nation' pricing.

Additionally, the White House plans to launch TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer platform enabling Americans to purchase medications at competitive prices. Through this initiative, Pfizer aims to make some of its drugs directly available to the consumer through this new website.

The U.S. government has been in discussions with leading pharmaceutical companies, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighting the use of potential tariffs as negotiating leverage. While Pfizer became the first company to agree to the new terms, responses from others are anticipated by the end of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025