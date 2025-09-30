Maharashtra Vows Swift Aid for Farmers Amid Devastating Floods

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed on Tuesday that heavy rains and subsequent flooding have severely impacted over 60 lakh hectares of crops across the state. A plan for financial assistance to support affected farmers is expected to be finalized within days.

Last week's torrential rains wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, particularly in the Marathwada region and districts such as Solapur, Satara, and Sangli. The deputy chief minister emphasized the urgent need for government aid, disregarding typical bureaucratic hurdles, to stand by farmers in their time of distress.

Shinde, addressing the press, stressed that beyond crop damage, the floods have washed away the fertile topsoil from fields and affected homes. Alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shinde affirmed the government's commitment to providing relief, ensuring public health measures, and preventing disease outbreaks in flood-stricken areas.