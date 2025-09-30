Left Menu

FCC Rethinks Major Broadcast Networks Merger Ban

The FCC is considering revising rules prohibiting mergers among 'Big Four' networks and modifying media ownership restrictions. Public comments will be solicited before decisions are made. The reconsideration aims to address competition issues and adjust to the evolving media landscape, focusing on public interest and economic viability of broadcast television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:07 IST
FCC Rethinks Major Broadcast Networks Merger Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday its plans to review longstanding prohibitions against mergers among major broadcast networks and media ownership rules.

The FCC seeks public input on potentially reversing the ban that prevents a merger among NBC, owned by Comcast, Walt Disney Co's ABC, Paramount Skydance's CBS, or Fox. Additionally, they are considering removing or revising limits on local market media ownership, including rules restricting the number of television and radio stations a single entity can own.

Established during the 1940s, the merger ban was upheld in a 2018 review to advance competition and localism. However, FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggests evaluating the broader media marketplace and revising rules not serving public interest. Commissioner Anna Gomez highlights possible rule modifications to enhance broadcast television economics while maintaining public interest.

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025