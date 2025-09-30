FCC Rethinks Major Broadcast Networks Merger Ban

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday its plans to review longstanding prohibitions against mergers among major broadcast networks and media ownership rules.

The FCC seeks public input on potentially reversing the ban that prevents a merger among NBC, owned by Comcast, Walt Disney Co's ABC, Paramount Skydance's CBS, or Fox. Additionally, they are considering removing or revising limits on local market media ownership, including rules restricting the number of television and radio stations a single entity can own.

Established during the 1940s, the merger ban was upheld in a 2018 review to advance competition and localism. However, FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggests evaluating the broader media marketplace and revising rules not serving public interest. Commissioner Anna Gomez highlights possible rule modifications to enhance broadcast television economics while maintaining public interest.