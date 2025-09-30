Left Menu

Brazil's Soy Moratorium Decision Postponed by CADE Council

Brazil's CADE antitrust council has delayed a decision on the suspension of the soy moratorium program. Four councilors voted for the postponement, while councilor Carlos Jacques Gomes supported the suspension. The program prevents the purchase of soy from newly deforested Amazon land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:37 IST
Brazil's Soy Moratorium Decision Postponed by CADE Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian antitrust authority, CADE, has opted to delay its decision on whether to suspend the soy moratorium program, following a vote by four of its councilors on Tuesday. The final decision is now expected by the end of the year.

This deferment comes despite reporting councilor Carlos Jacques Gomes advocating for the suspension of the program, which restricts exporters, including leading global grain traders, from purchasing soy cultivated on Amazon land deforested post-July 2008.

The soy moratorium represents a voluntary initiative aimed at curbing deforestation in the Amazon, a critical environmental issue that has drawn global attention. Observers now await CADE's final ruling, set to have significant implications for trade and environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court

Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Cour...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

Trump's Vision: Government Stakes in America's Successful Companies

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
4
U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

U.S.-China Trade Tariffs: A Good Status Quo?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025