Left Menu

Delhi Traders Rally Against Empty Mini Buses in Connaught Place

The New Delhi Traders' Association has urged the Delhi government to halt DTC mini bus operations from Connaught Place. The association claims these mostly empty buses contribute to traffic congestion. They have repeatedly raised this issue with authorities but have seen no corrective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:00 IST
Delhi Traders Rally Against Empty Mini Buses in Connaught Place
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) is calling on the Delhi government to cease DTC mini bus operations from Connaught Place, citing reasons of traffic congestion and inefficiency. These buses, they argue, are often empty, thus contributing unnecessarily to the area's traffic woes.

A letter sent to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlights the lack of passengers on these buses and questions the logic behind maintaining their operation from the central business district. The resulting parking of buses on Inner Circle and radial roads reportedly worsens traffic jams, inconveniencing both commuters and visitors.

NDTA's president, Atul Bhargava, states that the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of senior officials and the Delhi Transport Corporation without any action taken. Continual communications, including letters sent between July and December, have urged a review and sought an end to these bus routes to ensure smoother traffic flows in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025