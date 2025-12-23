Delhi Traders Rally Against Empty Mini Buses in Connaught Place
The New Delhi Traders' Association has urged the Delhi government to halt DTC mini bus operations from Connaught Place. The association claims these mostly empty buses contribute to traffic congestion. They have repeatedly raised this issue with authorities but have seen no corrective action.
The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) is calling on the Delhi government to cease DTC mini bus operations from Connaught Place, citing reasons of traffic congestion and inefficiency. These buses, they argue, are often empty, thus contributing unnecessarily to the area's traffic woes.
A letter sent to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlights the lack of passengers on these buses and questions the logic behind maintaining their operation from the central business district. The resulting parking of buses on Inner Circle and radial roads reportedly worsens traffic jams, inconveniencing both commuters and visitors.
NDTA's president, Atul Bhargava, states that the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of senior officials and the Delhi Transport Corporation without any action taken. Continual communications, including letters sent between July and December, have urged a review and sought an end to these bus routes to ensure smoother traffic flows in the area.
