Alarming Rise in Diabetes in India Linked to Dietary Habits, Study Reveals

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research highlights a troubling rise in diabetes and obesity due to changing dietary habits in India. The research underscores the risks associated with high carbohydrate intake and low protein consumption, advocating for policy reforms to promote healthier diets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:52 IST
ICMR logo (Photo/X@ICMR). Image Credit: ANI
A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) has shown that dietary changes in India are contributing significantly to rising rates of diabetes and obesity. Published in Nature Medicine, the research involved over 1,21,077 adults from various parts of India through a cross-sectional survey.

Collaborating with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, the study examined dietary profiles across regions, focusing on macronutrient intake and metabolic risk. It found that carbohydrates, particularly from sources like white rice and added sugars, contribute to 62% of the average caloric intake, posing significant health risks.

Protein consumption in the country remains below optimal levels, with most obtained from plant-based foods. The study suggests that replacing some carbohydrates with plant or dairy proteins could significantly reduce diabetes risk. Experts suggest that these findings should prompt policy changes to encourage diets richer in quality proteins.

