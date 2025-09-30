The Indian Navy warship INS Imphal recently joined forces with the US Navy's USS Gridley in a critical Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea. This exercise was part of the ongoing endeavors by both maritime powers to bolster their cooperative capabilities.

The event featured a series of tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying, and anti-piracy VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) training, aimed at enhancing interoperability. These activities underscored the sharing of best practices and a commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Despite current economic tensions, such as the imposition of tariffs by Washington, the successful execution of this exercise reflects a promising stride in Indo-US strategic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)