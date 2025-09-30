Navy Giants Unite: INS Imphal and USS Gridley Strengthen Ties in Arabian Sea
The Indian Navy's INS Imphal engaged in a Passage Exercise with the US Navy's USS Gridley in the Arabian Sea. The event aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability through tactical maneuvers and anti-piracy training, highlighting cooperative efforts despite recent Indo-US tariff disputes.
The Indian Navy warship INS Imphal recently joined forces with the US Navy's USS Gridley in a critical Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea. This exercise was part of the ongoing endeavors by both maritime powers to bolster their cooperative capabilities.
The event featured a series of tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying, and anti-piracy VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) training, aimed at enhancing interoperability. These activities underscored the sharing of best practices and a commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.
Despite current economic tensions, such as the imposition of tariffs by Washington, the successful execution of this exercise reflects a promising stride in Indo-US strategic relations.
