Navy Giants Unite: INS Imphal and USS Gridley Strengthen Ties in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy's INS Imphal engaged in a Passage Exercise with the US Navy's USS Gridley in the Arabian Sea. The event aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability through tactical maneuvers and anti-piracy training, highlighting cooperative efforts despite recent Indo-US tariff disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy warship INS Imphal recently joined forces with the US Navy's USS Gridley in a critical Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea. This exercise was part of the ongoing endeavors by both maritime powers to bolster their cooperative capabilities.

The event featured a series of tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying, and anti-piracy VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) training, aimed at enhancing interoperability. These activities underscored the sharing of best practices and a commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Despite current economic tensions, such as the imposition of tariffs by Washington, the successful execution of this exercise reflects a promising stride in Indo-US strategic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

