Drone Kavach: Indian Army's Leap into Future Warfare

The Indian Army's Spear Corps, operating under the Eastern Command, conducted Exercise 'Drone Kavach' in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh from September 25 to 28, according to an official release. The drill highlighted the Army's preparedness for next-gen drone warfare, showcasing cutting-edge drone technologies and counter-drone systems.

Spanning four days, the exercise included personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and involved tactical maneuvers and combat scenarios to validate the Army's readiness in a technologically complex battlefield. Strategies for target acquisition, counter-drone measures, and assured target neutralization were rigorously tested under simulated conditions.

Insights from the exercise are expected to bolster the Army's future operational strategies and enhance their capabilities in drone warfare. The event marks a significant step in the Army's modernization efforts. Meanwhile, the Spear Corps also conquered Mount Gorichen, underlining their resilience and commitment to regional conservation.

