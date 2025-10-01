Nuclear Peril: The Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms about the worsening situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, now under Russian control. He cited continuous shelling by Russian forces as the primary reason for the ongoing crisis.

During his evening broadcast, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of the situation, revealing that emergency power is compromised. 'This is the seventh day without external power. We've never faced a crisis like this at Zaporizhzhia,' he noted, pointing to the risk of a potential nuclear disaster.

The plant, remarkable for being Europe's largest with six reactors, finds itself at the center of international concern. With accusations flowing between Russia and Ukraine over jeopardizing nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reiterated its call for enhanced safety measures. Monitors from the IAEA remain on-site, observing the delicate dynamics closely.

