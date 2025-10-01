Left Menu

Nuclear Peril: The Crisis at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reported a critical situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station due to Russian shelling. The facility, Europe's largest, has lost external power, jeopardizing reactor cooling. The IAEA urges nuclear safety while tensions persist over the plant's control and safety concerns.

01-10-2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms about the worsening situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, now under Russian control. He cited continuous shelling by Russian forces as the primary reason for the ongoing crisis.

During his evening broadcast, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of the situation, revealing that emergency power is compromised. 'This is the seventh day without external power. We've never faced a crisis like this at Zaporizhzhia,' he noted, pointing to the risk of a potential nuclear disaster.

The plant, remarkable for being Europe's largest with six reactors, finds itself at the center of international concern. With accusations flowing between Russia and Ukraine over jeopardizing nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reiterated its call for enhanced safety measures. Monitors from the IAEA remain on-site, observing the delicate dynamics closely.

